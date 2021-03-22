Warrant issued for pawn shop burglar

Published: 1:30 PM March 22, 2021

The raid happened at The Trade Inn pawn shop in the Meadow Centre, in Stowmarket - Credit: Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

An arrest warrant has been issued for a pawn shop burglar who failed to turn up to court to face sentencing.

Anthony Pascoe failed to attend Ipswich Crown Court to be sentenced for burglary with co-defendant Costa Kikkides on Monday.

The pair were pulled over in a BMW estate and arrested near Rougham, just before 1am on November 9, following a raid on The Trade Inn shop, at the Meadow shopping centre, in Stowmarket.

Two police officers saw the getaway vehicle driving away from the scene and stopped it shortly afterwards - Credit: Stowmarket police/Twitter

Both pleaded guilty to burglary a few days later, on November 12, at Suffolk Magistrates' Court.

The case was adjourned for sentencing because Kikkides had been in breach of a suspended sentence imposed by the crown court.

Kikkides appeared at court on Monday via video link from prison, while Pascoe failed to answer bail and show up for the hearing.

Police were called at 12.30am on Monday, November 9, to reports of a burglary in progress at a retail unit in Wilkes Way.

Officers arrived within a matter of minutes and discovered a window at The Trade Inn had been smashed to gain entry.

The burglar alarm had also been activated and a number of electrical items stolen, including Apple iPads and iPhones.

At 12.50am, police located a vehicle leaving the A14 westbound at Rougham.

Pascoe, 42, of Victoria Road, Cambridge, and Kikkides, 46, of Hart Road, Harlow, were both arrested on suspicion of burglary and taken to Bury St Edmunds police investigation centre for questioning.

Both men were subsequently charged with non-dwelling burglary by breaking into the shop and stealing seven iPhones and four iPads to the value of £2,719.

Kikkides was also charged with driving a BMW while disqualified and uninsured.

Recorder Guy Ayers told the court: "It would be proper for the two men to be sentenced at the same time.

"I'm minded to put the matter back for sentencing."

The hearing was adjourned until this Friday, March 26, and a warrant was issued for Pascoe's arrest.