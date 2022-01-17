News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
New rogue salesmen reports 'every month', as boss issues fresh advice

person

Dominic Bareham

Published: 12:13 PM January 17, 2022
Sasha Watson, community engagement officer at Suffolk Trading Standards. Picture: SUFFOLK TRADING ST

Sasha Watson, community engagement officer at Suffolk Trading Standards. Picture: SUFFOLK TRADING STANDARDS - Credit: Archant

Trading Standards are urging the public to contact them following continued reports of so-called ‘Nottingham Knockers’ selling cleaning products.

Reports have come in from Haverhill, Lavenham, Bungay, Ipswich, Stowmarket and Felixstowe, while last week, cold callers claiming to be from Hull prison were reported in Hardwick Lane, Bury St Edmunds. 

Sasha Watson, community engagement officer with Suffolk Trading Standards, said there had been reports of rogue salesmen visiting homes in towns across Suffolk almost every month since January 2021. 

She said: “Our advice is that if people are approached by them, it is to not interact with them at all and to close the door without giving them any money and to report the incident to trading standards immediately.” 

The traders are dropped off around the country and typically claim to have come out of prison after serving time for violent crime or GBH to try and create a ‘fear factor’ to entice residents to buy their goods.

They are mainly trying to sell cleaning products, including tea towels, but many do not possess Pedlar’s Certificates, which are issued by police.

To report an incident, email tradingstandards@suffolk.gov.uk or call 0808 2231133. 

Suffolk

