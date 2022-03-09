Music teacher admits possessing indecent images of children

A trainee music teacher from Essex has admitted possessing indecent images and videos of children.

Hector Moyes, 28, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday and pleaded guilty to three charges of making indecent images of children.

The court heard how Moyes, of Fingringhoe Road, Langenhoe, near Colchester, was caught with 10 videos of the most serious kind - category A - on or before June 6, 2021.

Moyes also admitted possessing four category B images and one video, as well as eight images and three video graded as category C at his plea and trial preparation hearing.

Matthew Bagnall, prosecuting, told the court that Moyes previously worked as a trainee music teacher in a secondary school.

The court heard that he had no previous convictions.

Recorder Graham Huston ordered a pre-sentence report and told Moyes that all options, including immediate custody, would be available to the sentencing judge.

Moyes was granted unconditional bail and will be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court on April 19.

He will be subject to notification requirements in the interim.