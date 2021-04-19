Warning after railway trespass reports at Essex station

Published: 12:13 PM April 19, 2021

There were reports of trespassers at Manningtree railway station over the weekend - Credit: Su Anderson

Trespassing on railway tracks can lead to tragic consequences, British Transport Police has warned after reports of an incident at an station in Essex over the weekend.

Officers from British Transport Police (BTP) were called to Manningtree railway station on Saturday at 2.20pm following reports of trespass.

But by the time officers attended, the suspects had left the scene.

A spokesman for BTP said: "Going on the tracks is dangerous and can result in tragic consequences or life-changing injuries – both of these outcomes are avoidable.

"We remind everyone of the importance of taking care around the railway and to not trespass."

Anyone who witnessed what happened is asked to contact BTP by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 405040, quoting reference 307 of April 17.











