Suffolk man accused of child sex offences to face trial in May

The trial of a 26-year-old Suffolk man accused of a string of child sex offences will take place in May.

Gregory Mackenden, of The Daubentons, Bury St Edmunds, has denied a number of offences, including four charges of raping a boy under the age of 13, three charges of raping a girl under the age of 13, one charge of sexual assault on a boy under 13 and two charges of causing or inciting a girl under 13 to engage in sexual activity.

He is also charged with three further offences, alleged to have taken place when he was under the age of 18, including one charge of engaging in sexual activity with a boy under 13, two charges of causing or inciting a boy under 13 to engage in sexual activity.

Mackenden’s trial, which is expected to last eight days, will get underway on May 15.