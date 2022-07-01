Support worker accused of sex assault faces year's wait for trial
Published: 3:59 PM July 1, 2022
A Suffolk support worker accused of sexually assaulting a mentally ill man will have to wait more than a year for her trial to take place.
Before Ipswich Crown Court on Friday (July 1) for a plea and trial preparation hearing was Naomi Richards, 31, of St Edmunds Road, Stowmarket.
She pleaded not guilty to sexually touching a mentally ill man in her care between May and June 2019 while she was a support worker.
Her trial, which is expected to last three to four days, will take place in August next year.