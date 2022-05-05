Man, 22, who exposed himself to walkers avoids jail

A warehouse worker who exposed himself to two women in the Trimley area while they were out walking has avoided an immediate prison sentence.

Jack Corrie, 22, committed six offences against five adult women over 10 days in August 2019, which also included simulating masturbation with a bottle, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Corrie, of Wheelwrights, Trimley St Mary, initially pleaded not guilty before changing his pleas on October 27 last year on the day his trial was due to begin after charges were amended.

He later tried to have his guilty pleas withdrawn but a hearing on April 28 determined this was not permitted.

Duncan O'Donnell, prosecuting, told the court how a woman was out walking in Trimley St Martin on August 12 when she saw Corrie.

The woman said hello, and Corrie nodded but when she saw him again, he had his penis out of his trousers and was masturbating, the court heard.

The woman was "alarmed and shocked" about what had happened, Mr O'Donnell said.

Four days later, on August 16, 2019, another woman was out walking at 7.30am when she saw Corrie.

On this occasion, Corrie had exposed his penis and was "swinging it about", Mr O'Donnell said.

On August 20, 2019, Corrie was seen in Trimley by a woman simulating masturbation with a bottle around 7.45am.

Around 15 minutes later on the same day, he was seen again nearby with a bottle simulating masturbation.

Several victims were able to obtain video footage of the man following the incidents and warnings were circulated on a local Facebook page, Mr O'Donnell said.

Two more offences were committed on August 22 when Corrie was seen pretending to masturbate on two separate occasions during the day.

All the victims were able to positively identify Corrie, the court heard.

Corrie was arrested on September 25 but denied the offences in police interview.

However, he did admit that he was the person in the video footage taken by some of the victims.

Victim impact statements from two victims were read to the court by Mr O'Donnell, and they both said they felt "uneasy and nervous" about walking following the incidents.

The court heard that Corrie had eight previous convictions for 14 offences but none were of a sexual nature.

In October 2021, he pleaded guilty to two counts of intentionally exposing his genitals in public with intent to cause alarm or distress, and four counts of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour, or disorderly behaviour, with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

Ian Persaud, mitigating, said Corrie has recently become a father, and had matured as a person since 2019.

Judge Emma Peters called the offending "a deeply troubling set of events", and handed Corrie 24 weeks' imprisonment, suspended for two years.

He must also complete 80 hours of unpaid work, 30 rehabilitation activity days, and the Horizon programme.

Corrie must also sign the sex offenders' register for seven years and pay £800 in court costs.