Trio deny assaulting man and woman and will face trial

Michael Steward

Published: 11:30 AM May 27, 2022
Andrew Maltby, from Newmarket, admitted theft and assault at Ipswich Crown Court.

Three men appeared in court charged with assaulting a man and woman in Sudbury - Credit: Archant

Three men have denied assaulting a man and a woman in Sudbury and will now face a trial in 2023. 

Michael Ashdown, 32, Adam Butcher, 34, and Ben Rix, 33, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday for a plea and trial preparation hearing before Judge Emma Peters. 

The trio have all been charged with wounding a man without intent, assaulting a woman by beating and damaging a front door in Sudbury on September 11, 2021. 

Butcher is facing a further count of sexual assault against a woman, while Ashdown has been additionally charged with possessing an offensive weapon (baseball bat) in a public place. 

Both of those offences are also alleged to have taken place on September 11, 2021. 

Ashdown, of Raydon Way, Great Cornard, Butcher, of Folly Road, Great Waldingfield, and Rix, of Minsmere Way, Great Cornard pleaded not guilty to all charges at the short hearing. 

A trial date was fixed for August 7, 2023.

Ipswich Crown Court
Sudbury News

