Trio deny handling stolen toiletries and food items and will face trial

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 7:30 AM October 21, 2021   
A man and two women have denied handling stolen goods in Suffolk and will next appear at the crown court. 

Dumitru Marus, 20, Mirela Vasile, 21, and Narcisa Vasile-Vaduva, 18, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Wednesday charged with handling stolen goods on October 18. 

The trio, who appeared in the dock at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Wednesday and spoke through a Romanian interpreter, pleaded not guilty to the charge at the short preliminary hearing. 

It is alleged that a number of toiletries, clothing and food items were discovered in a vehicle in Risby, near Bury St Edmunds, on Monday. 

The value of the items is currently unknown, the court heard. 

Magistrates accepted jurisdiction for the case but the trio, all of East Road, east London, elected for a crown court trial. 

They will next appear at Ipswich Crown Court on November 17. 

Magistrates granted all three defendants conditional bail ahead of their next appearance. 

Suffolk Magistrates Court
Bury St Edmunds News

