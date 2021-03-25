Suffolk teacher faces possible jail term for sexual activity with teenager

Published: 7:30 AM March 25, 2021

A Suffolk teacher has been told he faces the "very real probability" of going to jail after admitting engaging in sexual activity with a teenage girl while in a position of trust.

Tristan Gasper appeared at Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on Wednesday morning.

The 38-year-old, of Lavenham Road, Ipswich, pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual activity with a teenage girl, while being a person in a position of trust, on two specific dates.

He also admitted a third charge of sexual activity with a teenage girl, while being a person in a position of trust, on at least five occasions other than in the first two counts.

Judge Emma Peters granted an application from barrister Danielle O'Donovan for a pre-sentence report to be compiled by the probation service.

Judge Peters told Gasper: "Let me be very clear. You should prepare yourself for the very real probability that you may go to prison. But that will be up to the sentencing judge on the day.

"Undoubtedly, there will be a custodial sentence. The only question on the judge's mind will be if it should be immediate or suspended."

Gasper was ordered to start signing the sex offenders register.

Sentencing will take place at Ipswich Crown Court on April 29.