Search for man after indecent exposure incident in forest

Published: 3:46 PM May 13, 2021

A man indecently exposed himself to a woman in Tunstall Forest in east Suffolk - Credit: Archant

A man who indecently exposed himself to a female dog walker in Tunstall Forest is being searched for by police.

The incident happened in Tunstall Forest at around 12.20pm on Monday, May 10 – in an area between the B1078 and Snape Road.

A woman walking her dog passed the man, who said hello to her, before she turned around to see him exposing himself and urinating.

The man is described as white, aged between his 40s and 50s and was approximately 5ft 7ins tall, with collar-length wavy grey hair.

He was of a slim build, clean shaven and wore blue jeans, a checked shirt and a black backpack.

Those who know the man are asked to call Suffolk police on 101, quoting crime number 37/24462/21.