Two arrested after town centre assault

Johnny Griffith

Published: 5:16 PM September 6, 2021   
The assault took place in Queen Street, Colchester

The assault took place in Queen Street, Colchester - Credit: Google Maps

A man and a woman have been arrested after two people were assaulted in Colchester town centre. 

Police were called to Queen Street and Short Wyre Street shortly after 1.10pm today to reports of a fight.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "A 40-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman from Colchester were arrested on suspicion of assault.

"It was reported that the victims, a man and a woman, were assaulted having attempted to break up an argument between another man and a woman."

The arrested pair remain in custody for questioning. 

The extent of any injuries are not known. 

Essex Live
Essex Police
Colchester News

