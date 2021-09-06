Two arrested after town centre assault

Published: 5:16 PM September 6, 2021

The assault took place in Queen Street, Colchester - Credit: Google Maps

A man and a woman have been arrested after two people were assaulted in Colchester town centre.

Police were called to Queen Street and Short Wyre Street shortly after 1.10pm today to reports of a fight.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "A 40-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman from Colchester were arrested on suspicion of assault.

"It was reported that the victims, a man and a woman, were assaulted having attempted to break up an argument between another man and a woman."

The arrested pair remain in custody for questioning.

The extent of any injuries are not known.