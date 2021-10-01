News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Two arrested after serious incident as petrol station cordoned off

Johnny Griffith

Published: 8:25 AM October 1, 2021   
A petrol station has been cordoned off following a robbery

A man and a woman have been arrested as officers remain at the scene of a serious incident at a petrol station in Braintree. 

Police were called to the Texaco garage on the A120 at Galleys Corner roundabout following reports of a robbery just after 1.20am this morning. 

Essex Police's force control room tweeted at 2.35am officers were attending a serious incident.

A police spokesman confirmed on arrival, officers made two arrests. 

Officers are still at the scene of the robbery

A 36-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of robbery and a 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary.

The pair both remain in custody.

No-one was injured during the incident.

A guest staying at the nearby Premier Inn said: "I could just hear a lot of shouting, sounded like police were there. Whatever happened sounded serious." 

Anyone with any information should contact Essex police online or by calling 101 quoting the crime reference 42/214123/21.

