Two arrested after serious incident as petrol station cordoned off

Published: 8:25 AM October 1, 2021

A petrol station has been cordoned off following a robbery - Credit: Archant

A man and a woman have been arrested as officers remain at the scene of a serious incident at a petrol station in Braintree.

Police were called to the Texaco garage on the A120 at Galleys Corner roundabout following reports of a robbery just after 1.20am this morning.

Essex Police's force control room tweeted at 2.35am officers were attending a serious incident.

A police spokesman confirmed on arrival, officers made two arrests.

Officers are still at the scene of the robbery - Credit: Archant

A 36-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of robbery and a 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary.

The pair both remain in custody.

No-one was injured during the incident.

A guest staying at the nearby Premier Inn said: "I could just hear a lot of shouting, sounded like police were there. Whatever happened sounded serious."

Anyone with any information should contact Essex police online or by calling 101 quoting the crime reference 42/214123/21.