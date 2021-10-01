Two arrested after serious incident as petrol station cordoned off
- Credit: Archant
A man and a woman have been arrested as officers remain at the scene of a serious incident at a petrol station in Braintree.
Police were called to the Texaco garage on the A120 at Galleys Corner roundabout following reports of a robbery just after 1.20am this morning.
Essex Police's force control room tweeted at 2.35am officers were attending a serious incident.
A police spokesman confirmed on arrival, officers made two arrests.
A 36-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of robbery and a 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary.
The pair both remain in custody.
No-one was injured during the incident.
A guest staying at the nearby Premier Inn said: "I could just hear a lot of shouting, sounded like police were there. Whatever happened sounded serious."
Anyone with any information should contact Essex police online or by calling 101 quoting the crime reference 42/214123/21.