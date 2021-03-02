Published: 11:34 AM March 2, 2021

Guns were found within a box stored in an ottoman - Credit: NCA

A man and woman have been arrested after two guns and rounds of ammunition were found stored in an ottoman at a house in Essex.

Officers from the Organised Crime Partnership (OCP), a joint National Crime Agency and Metropolitan Police unit, searched a house on Broom Way, Colchester, on Thursday, February 25 where they seized two handguns, one of which was fully loaded.

Both firearms were found in a wooden box, stored in an ottoman at the end of a bed, along with up to fifty bullets.

Lance Ames, 64, was arrested at the scene and was charged on Saturday with possessing firearms, ammunition and obstructing police.

His partner, Kim Ames, 61, was also taken into custody and charged with the same gun-related offences over the weekend.

Mobile phones, a baton and a selection of suspected class A drugs were also removed from the property.

Over £8,000 in cash was seized from safes and will be subject to a proceeds of crime hearing at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court.

The couple are due to appear at Ipswich Crown Court on March, 29, 2021.

DI Richard Smith from the OCP said: “With the support of Essex Police, we’ve taken two potentially deadly weapons out of circulation.

“The OCP is dedicated to reducing serious and organised crime, which includes investigating the supply of firearms and class A drugs into the UK.”