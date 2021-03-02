Two arrested after guns and ammunition found hidden in ottoman
- Credit: NCA
A man and woman have been arrested after two guns and rounds of ammunition were found stored in an ottoman at a house in Essex.
Officers from the Organised Crime Partnership (OCP), a joint National Crime Agency and Metropolitan Police unit, searched a house on Broom Way, Colchester, on Thursday, February 25 where they seized two handguns, one of which was fully loaded.
Both firearms were found in a wooden box, stored in an ottoman at the end of a bed, along with up to fifty bullets.
Lance Ames, 64, was arrested at the scene and was charged on Saturday with possessing firearms, ammunition and obstructing police.
His partner, Kim Ames, 61, was also taken into custody and charged with the same gun-related offences over the weekend.
You may also want to watch:
Mobile phones, a baton and a selection of suspected class A drugs were also removed from the property.
Over £8,000 in cash was seized from safes and will be subject to a proceeds of crime hearing at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court.
Most Read
- 1 'There is no offer on the table... this is completely separate' - O'Neill on Town takeover reports and manager search
- 2 Ipswich Town closing in on appointment of Paul Cook
- 3 Blues getting closer to Paul Cook appointment with two former Town players in frame for his coaching staff
- 4 Injured man rescued after 'fall from height' on building site
- 5 Air ambulance called after car collides with pedestrian
- 6 Noise disruption expected by helicopters on military training exercise
- 7 'There's a lot of interest' - O'Neill on manager search and Cook links
- 8 'Life saving' roundabout completed at accident blackspot
- 9 Police receive nearly 140 calls about Covid breaches during sunny weekend
- 10 Covid case rates rising in Ipswich and Colchester
The couple are due to appear at Ipswich Crown Court on March, 29, 2021.
DI Richard Smith from the OCP said: “With the support of Essex Police, we’ve taken two potentially deadly weapons out of circulation.
“The OCP is dedicated to reducing serious and organised crime, which includes investigating the supply of firearms and class A drugs into the UK.”