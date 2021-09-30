Two arrested after people seen exiting back of lorry near A12

Published: 12:42 PM September 30, 2021 Updated: 1:46 PM September 30, 2021

Two arrests have been made after a number of people were seen exciting a lorry near the A12 - Credit: Archant

Two people have been arrested after people were seen leaving the rear of a lorry near Colchester.

Police were called just before 9.20am this morning, Thursday, September 30, to the service stations on the A120 near the A12 at Ardleigh.

An Essex police spokesman said the arrests were made following a sighting of people exiting the rear of the lorry.

The westbound carriageway of the A120 was blocked earlier as a result of the incident but has since reopened.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said that enquiries are still ongoing.

More to follow.