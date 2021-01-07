News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Two arrested after man left for dead in layby

Angus Williams

Published: 7:09 PM January 7, 2021   
Two arrests have been made after a man was left for dead in an Essex layby

Two men have been arrested after a man was assaulted and left for dead in an Essex layby.

The 37-year-old victim was found on the B1035 in Mistley at around 5.45pm on Saturday, January 2 by paramedics who called police to the scene.

Two men from Clacton, aged 28 and 54, were arrested Wednesday January 6, on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

They are being held in custody for questioning.

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses and would like to speak to anyone who was driving in the Beach Road or B1035 area  between 2.30pm and 5.30pm on January 2 and saw a red Renault van or has dash cam footage.

It is believed the victim may have been forced into a red Renault van in the Beach Road area of Clacton before being assaulted and left in Mistley.

The victim suffered a broken leg, broken ribs and facial injuries and some of them are thought to be life-changing.

To help, call Clacton CID on 101 quoting reference 42/1335/21.

Essex
Clacton-on-Sea News

