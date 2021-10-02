News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Two bailed after serious incident left petrol station cordoned off

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 3:20 PM October 2, 2021   
Officers are still at the scene of the robbery

Two people have been bailed following a serious incident in Braintree - Credit: Archant

A man and a woman who were arrested after a serious incident at a petrol station yesterday have been bailed. 

Police were called to the Texaco garage on the A120 at Galleys Corner roundabout in Braintree following reports of a robbery just after 1.20am this morning. 

A spokesman for Essex Police confirmed that on arrival, officers made two arrests. 

A petrol station has been cordoned off following a robbery

The incident took place at the Texaco petrol station near the A120 in Braintree - Credit: Archant

A 36-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of robbery and a 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary.

The pair have been released on bail until October 28. 

A guest staying at the nearby Premier Inn said: "I could just hear a lot of shouting, sounded like police were there."

Essex Police
Braintree News

