Two bailed after serious incident left petrol station cordoned off

Published: 3:20 PM October 2, 2021

A man and a woman who were arrested after a serious incident at a petrol station yesterday have been bailed.

Police were called to the Texaco garage on the A120 at Galleys Corner roundabout in Braintree following reports of a robbery just after 1.20am this morning.

A spokesman for Essex Police confirmed that on arrival, officers made two arrests.

A 36-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of robbery and a 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary.

The pair have been released on bail until October 28.

A guest staying at the nearby Premier Inn said: "I could just hear a lot of shouting, sounded like police were there."