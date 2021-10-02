Two bailed after serious incident left petrol station cordoned off
Published: 3:20 PM October 2, 2021
A man and a woman who were arrested after a serious incident at a petrol station yesterday have been bailed.
Police were called to the Texaco garage on the A120 at Galleys Corner roundabout in Braintree following reports of a robbery just after 1.20am this morning.
A spokesman for Essex Police confirmed that on arrival, officers made two arrests.
A 36-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of robbery and a 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary.
The pair have been released on bail until October 28.
A guest staying at the nearby Premier Inn said: "I could just hear a lot of shouting, sounded like police were there."
