Two caravans stolen from storage yard in west Suffolk town

Stumer Road in Haverhill where two caravans were stolen - Credit: Google Maps

Two caravans have been stolen from a storage yard in Haverhill in west Suffolk.

The thefts happened sometime between Friday, April 1 and Saturday, April 2, Suffolk police said.

The caravans were taken from a storage yard in Sturmer Road in the town.

According to police, unknown intruders gained entry to the yard by damaging the fencing and stole a white Twin Axle Elddis Crusader Zelpher and a white Pegasus caravan.

Anyone who saw the caravans being taken or has any information about the incident should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/19679/22.

