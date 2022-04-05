Two caravans stolen from storage yard in west Suffolk town
Published: 11:49 AM April 5, 2022
- Credit: Google Maps
Two caravans have been stolen from a storage yard in Haverhill in west Suffolk.
The thefts happened sometime between Friday, April 1 and Saturday, April 2, Suffolk police said.
The caravans were taken from a storage yard in Sturmer Road in the town.
According to police, unknown intruders gained entry to the yard by damaging the fencing and stole a white Twin Axle Elddis Crusader Zelpher and a white Pegasus caravan.
Anyone who saw the caravans being taken or has any information about the incident should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/19679/22.
