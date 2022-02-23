Police catch drivers doing 'doughnuts' in lorry park

The incident happened in a lorry park in Station Road, Sudbury - Credit: Google Maps

A driver had their vehicle seized and another was warned after police caught them doing "doughnuts" in a lorry park.

Suffolk police found the motorists in Station Road Lorry Park, in Sudbury, in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday, February 23).

One driver already had a warning for careless and antisocial driving and therefore had their vehicle seized.

The second driver has been issued a Section 59 warning.

