Suspected heroin dealer one of two charged with supplying drugs in Suffolk
- Credit: Archant
A suspected heroin drug dealer is one of two men who have charged in connection with the supply of class A drugs into Sudbury.
Police arrested a man in the Enfield area of London on Wednesday and took him to Bury St Edmunds police investigation centre for questioning.
Officers then arrested a second man in London on the same day.
Kaiya Shepperson, 19, of The Ridgeway in Enfield, was charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine and being concerned in the supply of heroin.
He was also charged with possession with intent to supply class A drugs, namely heroin.
Ali Kahraman, 22, of North Circular Road in London, was charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine.
Kahranan was also charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin.
Both men were charged on Thursday and were remanded to appear before Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Friday.