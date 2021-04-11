Major police probe after man and woman found dead in Woodbridge

Breaking

A major police investigation has been launched after a man and woman "known to each other" were found dead at a property in Woodbridge.

Police were called to the address in Cumberland Street shortly after 6.15pm on Saturday April 10, to reports that two adults had been discovered dead.

The road was closed, and a police scene remains in place while an investigation into how they died continues.

A Suffolk police spokesman described the incident as a "sudden death", adding: "The parties involved are known to each other and there is no wider threat to the community."

No other details about those involved have been released.

Police sealed off Cumberland Street at its junction with Station Road on Saturday evening after the discovery. The road is generally considered to be one of the most prestigious addresses in Woodbridge, with some properties selling for more than £1m in the past.

Forensic officers were at the scene, with a police officer seen standing outside a cordoned-off address close to the entrance of Woodbridge School Prep.

A witness said there was at least three ambulances in the street and five police cars and a number of unmarked police vehicles.

Cumberland Street runs from the roundabout with Ipswich Road, near Framfield Surgery and Notcutts, and branches off at Station Road and becomes a narrow road with a mix of homes and shops as it reaches the town centre at the Quay Street crossroads.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident should contact Suffolk police, quoting incident number: 37/17853/21, visit the force website or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

