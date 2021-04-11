News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Major police probe after man and woman found dead in Woodbridge

Brad Jones

Published: 6:31 AM April 11, 2021    Updated: 7:45 AM April 11, 2021
cumberland street woodbridge

A forensics van parked in Cumberland Street, Woodbridge - Credit: Archant

A major police investigation has been launched after a man and woman "known to each other" were found dead at a property in Woodbridge.

Police were called to the address in Cumberland Street shortly after 6.15pm on Saturday April 10, to reports that two adults had been discovered dead.

cumberland Street Woodbridge

A police cordon in place in Cumberland Street, Woodbridge - Credit: Archant

The road was closed, and a police scene remains in place while an investigation into how they died continues.

A Suffolk police spokesman described the incident as a "sudden death", adding: "The parties involved are known to each other and there is no wider threat to the community."

No other details about those involved have been released.

Police sealed off Cumberland Street at its junction with Station Road on Saturday evening after the discovery. The road is generally considered to be one of the most prestigious addresses in Woodbridge, with some properties selling for more than £1m in the past.

Police incident in Cumberland Street Woodbridge

Police at the scene in Cumberland Street, Woodbridge, on Saturday evening - Credit: Contributed

Forensic officers were at the scene, with a police officer seen standing outside a cordoned-off address close to the entrance of Woodbridge School Prep.

A witness said there was at least three ambulances in the street and five police cars and a number of unmarked police vehicles.

Cumberland Street incident Woodbridge

Police closed Cumberland Street while the investigation continued - Credit: Contributed

Cumberland Street runs from the roundabout with Ipswich Road, near Framfield Surgery and Notcutts, and branches off at Station Road and becomes a narrow road with a mix of homes and shops as it reaches the town centre at the Quay Street crossroads.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident should contact Suffolk police, quoting incident number: 37/17853/21, visit the force website or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

MORE: Man in 20s dies after being found outside block of flats in Ipswich

