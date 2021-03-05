Two arrested in connection with drug offences in Newmarket
- Credit: Archant
Two males were arrested in connection with drug offences in Newmarket yesterday.
Following a welfare check by Mildenhall Police a 54-year-old and 18-year-old were arrested at a property in Manderston Road in Newmarket.
A Misuse of Drugs Act Warrant was conducted at the property with a quantity of suspected class A drugs recovered, a quantity of cash, scales and a mobile phone also recovered.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said: “Two males were also arrested at the scene. A 54-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of permitting a premises to be used for supply of drugs and on suspicion of being concerned in supplying a controlled drug.
“An 18-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in supplying a controlled drug.”
Both were taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning and subsequently released under investigation pending further enquiries.
Anyone with any information should contact Mildenhall police, quoting the crime reference 37/107/13/21.
