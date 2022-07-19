Men deny animal fighting offences and will face trial
- Credit: Sarah Lucy brown
Two men from West Yorkshire have denied charges relating to alleged animal fighting in Bury St Edmunds and will face a trial later this year.
Kyle Fish, 24, of Springfields, Knottingley, and Liam Fox, 29, of Princess Avenue, South Elmsall, appeared before magistrates in Ipswich on Tuesday.
The pair have been jointly charged with an offence of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal in Bury St Edmunds between August 1 and August 8, 2021, by allegedly allowing a bull lurcher dog to fight with another animal.
Fox is also charged with two further offences of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal in Bury between the same dates, allegedly involving a dog and a fox.
He is also facing a count of causing or attempting to cause an animal fight to take place.
Fish is facing an additional charge of keeping a bull lurcher for use in connection with a fight.
The pair entered not guilty pleas to all charges and will face a trial at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on October 3.
Magistrates granted both men unconditional bail ahead of their trial.