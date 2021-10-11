Two men sentenced to life imprisonment for murder of 22 year old

Published: 7:17 PM October 11, 2021

Sheldon Mckay and Phoenix Lee were sentenced to life imprisonment today at Colchester Crown Court - Credit: Essex Police

Two men have been jailed for life for the murder of a 22-year-old man in his own home.

Phoenix Lee and Sheldon McKay were sentenced to life imprisonment at Chelmsford Crown Court after being found guilty of murdering Alinjavwa Siwale in September.

The court heard that the men, who denied their involvement throughout the trial, forced their way into a property in Affleck Road, Colchester, stabbing two men inside.

CCTV evidence showed the pair enter at 12am on December 11 2020.

Alinjavwa Siwale, 22, was pronounced dead at the scene after suffering multiple stab wounds.

The second man at the address managed to escape over a neighbouring fence to get help and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Officers found Sheldon Mckay, 25, in the garden of a property in Teal Close, after police received reports of someone repeatedly banging on a door at the back of the property for several hours.

Mckay was arrested and his clothes seized, and later forensically linked to the victim.

Further inquiries led to the arrest of Lee.

Senior Investigating Officer Julie Gowen, from the Kent and Essex serious crime directorate, said: “Lee and McKay have been cowardly throughout this investigation and have constantly denied their involvement.

“Alinjavwa’s family were denied the truth about what happened on the night of his murder, but the court has decided upon their parts in his death and sentenced them accordingly.

“These dangerous individuals will now spend a significant amount of time in prison making Essex a safer place.

“Shockingly, Alinjavwa was killed in his own home, somewhere he should have been safe from harm.

“I hope today’s outcome will bring Alinjavwa’s family some justice, and will give them some peace to allow them to move forward with their lives.”

Lee was given a minimum sentence of 24 years and McKay was given a minimum sentence of 23 years.

Both men were further sentenced to seven years imprisonment for wounding with intent of a second man at the address.

McKay was handed a further nine month sentence for grievous bodily harm.