Two men jailed for 'deeply unpleasant' attack on college students

Romario Robinson (left) and Tyler Pearson were jailed at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Suffolk police

Two men who attacked four college students in Haverhill in the early hours of the morning have been jailed.

Tyler Pearson, 31, and Romario Robinson, 27, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court for sentence having previously pleaded guilty to assault charges on Tuesday - the day their trial was due to begin.

Joanne Eley, prosecuting, told the court the attack happened on August 5, 2018, after the four victims had attended a 21st birthday party.

Following the party, the group made their way across Haverhill and one of the victims, Dominic Sutton, was carrying a box of Heineken beers, Ms Eley said.

As Mr Sutton walked past Pearson, who was sat on a bench with a woman near Prezzo's, he jumped up and demanded: "Give me a beer."

Mr Sutton refused and continued walking as the group made their way towards Duddery Road, Ms Eley said.

Around 4.30am, Pearson, Robinson and an unidentified man caught up with the group and a fight began, the court heard.

Mr Sutton was punched and ended up on the floor before being kicked. He suffered a punctured left lung in the attack.

Pearson also admitted punching victims Tom Sayer and Joshua Dear in the face.

Robinson also struck another victim, Henri Pittham, in the face during the attack, the court heard.

Ms Eley said the group fled to a nearby friend's house and Pearson, Robinson and the unidentified man began to kick the door.

The police were called and all four victims were then taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge.

Pearson, of Willow Close, Haverhill, pleaded guilty to wounding without intent to cause grievous bodily harm, causing actual bodily harm and assault by beating.

Robinson, of Bolton Road, London, pleaded guilty to wounding without intent to cause grievous bodily harm and causing actual bodily harm.

A third man, Harry Shakespeare, 31, of Somerset Court, Haverhill, denied a charge of wounding without intent to cause grievous bodily harm and his trial began on Tuesday.

But during the week, Recorder Jeremy Benson QC directed the jury to acquit Shakespeare over identification issues.

Simon Gladwell, for Pearson, said his client was "ashamed of his actions" and was keen to make a future for himself.

Justin Rivett, for Robinson, said his client denied kicking Mr Sutton while he was on the floor, and was now a changed man, working as personal trainer.

Mr Rivett said while the attack was "deeply unpleasant", Robinson was a "deserving candidate for a suspended sentence".

Recorder Benson jailed Pearson for a total of 27 months and Robinson for 21 months.

Both men will have to serve half of their sentence in custody before their release on licence.



