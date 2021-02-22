News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Police appeal after two motorbikes are stolen from garage

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 3:04 PM February 22, 2021   
The Honda off-road bike was stolen from Red Lodge, Suffolk

The Honda motorbike which was stolen from Red Lodge - Credit: Suffolk police

Two motorbikes have been stolen from a garage in west Suffolk and police are appealing for help in tracing them. 

The two motorbikes, a red and white Husqvarna motorcycle and a Honda CR 125 off-road red and white bike, were stolen from a garage on Magnolia Close in Red Lodge.

A Husqvarna motorcycle was stolen from a garage in Red Lodge

The Husqvarna motorcycle which was stolen - Credit: Suffolk police

The burglary happened some time  between Friday, January 29 at 6pm and Thursday, February 4 at 4pm, police said. 

Anyone who heard or saw any suspicious activity at the time or knows of the whereabouts of the bikes should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime number 37/6012/21.

Alternatively, any information can be reported to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111. 

