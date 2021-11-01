News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Two teenage girls assaulted by man in Colchester

Johnny Griffith

Published: 3:20 PM November 1, 2021
Two girls were grabbed by a man in an assault in Colchester

Police are investigating after two teenage girls were grabbed by a man in Colchester. 

The girls were walking in Magdalen Street at about 6pm on Monday, October 25 when a man who had been lying on the ground got up and grabbed one of the girls by the shoulder and the other girl by the wrist.

Thankfully, both girls managed to pull free and run away. The man then left the area towards Hythe Hill.

He is described as white and about six feet tall. He was wearing a rainbow t-shirt, black tracksuit bottoms and black trainers.

PC Nathan O’Sullivan, who is investigating the incident, said: “Thankfully, neither victim was injured during this incident but both girls were understandably shaken up as a result of it.

“I would like to locate the man described and I would appeal to anyone who recognises the description to come forward and speak to us.

"We believe the man involved may have been intoxicated at the time.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information on the man should contact Essex Police quoting the crime reference number 42/242435/21 or 42/242439/21.

