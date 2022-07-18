News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Boys aged 13 and 15 arrested after air ambulance called to assault

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 2:21 PM July 18, 2022
Two teenagers have been arrested after an assault in a Suffolk village

Two teenagers have been arrested after an assault in a Suffolk village - Credit: Google Maps/Archant

Two teenagers have been arrested after an altercation between a number of individuals in a Suffolk village. 

Emergency services, including the air ambulance, were called to an incident at about 2.30pm on Sunday, July 17, following reports that a teenage male had been assaulted.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Two teenagers from the Colchester area were subsequently arrested."

A 13-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH) and possession of an offensive weapon.

He has since been released under investigation.

A 15-year-old boy was also arrested on suspicion of ABH and subsequently released under investigation.

The victim was taken to hospital but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing. 

The air ambulance was seen landing on Bures green at about 3.30pm and a number of police cars were spotted at the scene. 

Suffolk Live News
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Sam Morsy fires Town into an early lead.

Football | Live

Matchday Recap: Morsy at the double in 3-0 win

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Changes to bin collections during next week's heatwave have been announced by some Suffolk councils.

Ipswich Borough Council

Councils announce changes to bin collections during heatwave

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Town are in action against Crystal Palace this morning

Football | Live

Matchday Recap: How Town's Palace friendly played out

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Town have signed Marcus Harness from Portsmouth

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Town sign Portsmouth attacker Harness as Pigott moves to Fratton Park

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon