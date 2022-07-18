Boys aged 13 and 15 arrested after air ambulance called to assault

Two teenagers have been arrested after an assault in a Suffolk village - Credit: Google Maps/Archant

Two teenagers have been arrested after an altercation between a number of individuals in a Suffolk village.

Emergency services, including the air ambulance, were called to an incident at about 2.30pm on Sunday, July 17, following reports that a teenage male had been assaulted.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Two teenagers from the Colchester area were subsequently arrested."

A 13-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH) and possession of an offensive weapon.

He has since been released under investigation.

A 15-year-old boy was also arrested on suspicion of ABH and subsequently released under investigation.

The victim was taken to hospital but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

The air ambulance was seen landing on Bures green at about 3.30pm and a number of police cars were spotted at the scene.