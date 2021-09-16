News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Two more teenagers arrested in Clacton murder probe

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 7:17 PM September 16, 2021   
Forensics teams at the scene in Clacton town centre

Police at the scene of the fatal stabbing in Clacton town centre last Sunday - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Two more teenagers have been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 21-year-old man in Clacton last weekend.

Harry Burkett, from Grays, suffered a stab wound in Rosemary Road shortly after midnight on Sunday, September 12.

He was treated at the scene by paramedics but died at hospital.

On Wednesday evening, Essex Police arrested a 16-year-old boy on suspicion of murder and a 18-year-old woman on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Harry Burkett died after suffering a stab wound in Rosemary Road in Clacton 

Harry Burkett died after suffering a stab wound in Rosemary Road in Clacton - Credit: Supplied by the family

Both remain in custody at this time.

You may also want to watch:

An 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl, who were arrested on suspicion of murder, have been released on bail until October 7.

A 20-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has also been released on bail until October 7.

Tributes have been paid to Mr Burkett after his death, with his uncle Pete Draper saying: "Words can't even explain how much he will be missed by his family and friends."

Anyone with information that could help officers in their investigation is urged to contact Essex Police, quoting incident number 5 of September 12.

Essex Live
Clacton-on-Sea News

