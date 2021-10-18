News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Police warning after handbag and purse stolen in Bury St Edmunds

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 3:24 PM October 18, 2021   
Police are appealing for witnesses to two thefts in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A purse and handbag were stolen in two different incidents in Bury St Edmunds town centre this weekend. 

Police are now urging shoppers to be vigilant after the thefts which occurred at some point between 3pm and 3.30pm on Saturday, October 16. 

A handbag was stolen from the back of a mobility scooter in Buttermarket and at around the same time another shopper had their purse stolen from a handbag while in the Arc shopping centre. 

Officers are now asking anyone with any information about these thefts to contact Suffolk police quoting the crime reference 37/58059/21 or 37/58061/21.

Suffolk Constabulary
Bury St Edmunds News

