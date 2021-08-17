Pair spotted laughing while kicking hedgehog in street
Published: 10:07 PM August 17, 2021 Updated: 10:18 PM August 17, 2021
Two youths have been spotted kicking a hedgehog around in Lakenheath with police appealing for the pair to come forward.
Officers would like to speak to the two youths who were spotted kicking a live hedgehog around whilst laughing in North Road, Lakenheath at around 10pm on Monday, August 16.
Anyone with any information should contact Suffolk police quoting the reference 37/45157/21.