News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Pair spotted laughing while kicking hedgehog in street

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 10:07 PM August 17, 2021    Updated: 10:18 PM August 17, 2021
Young hedgehog on the stone wall wooden with fence.

Two youths spotted kicking hedgehog around Lakenheath - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Two youths have been spotted kicking a hedgehog around in Lakenheath with police appealing for the pair to come forward. 

Officers would like to speak to the two youths who were spotted kicking a live hedgehog around whilst laughing in North Road, Lakenheath at around 10pm on Monday, August 16.

Anyone with any information should contact Suffolk police quoting the reference 37/45157/21.

Suffolk Live
Lakenheath News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Paint has been daubed across the cocktail rat Banksy artwork in Lowestoft.

Suffolk Live | Video

Anger and disappointment as Banksy artwork defaced

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Scott Fraser is disappointed on the final whistle at Burton Albion.

Opinion

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 2-1 loss at Burton

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Elmswell Road remains closed in Great Ashfield after a tree fell onto power cables. Picture: Sarah

Essex Police

Woman suffers life-changing injuries after car collides with tree

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon
Portsmouth's John Marquis (right) and Accrington Stanley's Cameron Burgess battle for the ball durin

Ipswich Town Transfer News

'I'd have held out for more money' - Stanley boss on Town's Burgess deal

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon