Pair spotted laughing while kicking hedgehog in street

Published: 10:07 PM August 17, 2021 Updated: 10:18 PM August 17, 2021

Two youths have been spotted kicking a hedgehog around in Lakenheath with police appealing for the pair to come forward.

Officers would like to speak to the two youths who were spotted kicking a live hedgehog around whilst laughing in North Road, Lakenheath at around 10pm on Monday, August 16.

Anyone with any information should contact Suffolk police quoting the reference 37/45157/21.