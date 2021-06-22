Published: 4:26 PM June 22, 2021

Tyler Menzies will appear at Ipswich Crown Court again in July - Credit: Archant

A man has admitted carrying out a stabbing in Colchester last month.



Tyler Menzies, 18, of Walsingham Road in the town was arrested following an assault in Crouch Street in the early hours of Sunday May 23.



A 63-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment after sustaining a stab wound.



Menzies was later charged with GBH with intent and possession of an offensive weapon.



He admitted these charges at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday, June 21.



He is due to be sentenced at the same court on October 8.



A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We have been supporting the victim since the incident and he is continuing to recover."