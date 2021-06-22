News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Man admits Colchester stabbing after man, 63, injured

Author Picture Icon

Katy Sandalls

Published: 4:26 PM June 22, 2021   
Ipswich Crown Court

Tyler Menzies will appear at Ipswich Crown Court again in July - Credit: Archant

A man has admitted carrying out a stabbing in Colchester last month. 


Tyler Menzies, 18, of Walsingham Road in the town was arrested following an assault in Crouch Street in the early hours of Sunday May 23.


A 63-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment after sustaining a stab wound.


Menzies was later charged with GBH with intent and possession of an offensive weapon.


He admitted these charges at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday, June 21.


He is due to be sentenced at the same court on October 8.


A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We have been supporting the victim since the incident and he is continuing to recover."

Colchester News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police at the the scene of a stabbing at Winsford Road in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man in hospital with serious injuries after Suffolk stabbing

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Birmingham City's Sam Cosgrove (left) and Reading's Andy Rinomhota battle for the ball during the Sk

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with 'ambitious move' for...

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
A forensics officer arrives at the the scene of a stabbing at Winsford Road in Bury St Edmunds. Pict

Suffolk Live | Video

Community in shock after stabbing on Suffolk estate

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Hartlepool United's Luke Armstrong celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the

Football

Former Town star's son scores to help Hartlepool secure dramatic return...

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon