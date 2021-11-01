Man sentenced for lobbing phones and drugs into prison grounds

A 20-year-old man who used aerial footage of a Suffolk prison to locate an area where he could throw two packages containing drugs and phones over the perimeter fence has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Tyrique Baccas was dropped off near HMP Highpoint, Stradishall, in a BMW containing a man and a woman, and was told where to throw the packages, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

He was arrested after prison staff noticed him in the area and police found messages on his phone containing aerial footage from Google maps, showing the exercise yard where he was to throw the packages, said Oliver Haswell, prosecuting.

He said Baccas had been offered a small amount of money to throw the packages into the prison and when he tried to back out pressure had been put on him and his family.

Baccas of Elmworth Grove, London admitted conveying 109g of cannabis, nine SIM cards and two mobile phones into prison on April 2 this year.

In addition to being given a 12 month prison sentence suspended for two years he was ordered to do 200 hours unpaid work.

He was also given a 15 day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Sentencing Baccas, who has no previous convictions, Judge Martyn Levett said in 2016, 315 mobile phones and 134 SIM cards were smuggled into Highpoint and the following year this had risen to 461phones and 164 SIM cards.

He said mobile phones smuggled into the prison were used by organised gangs to communicate with the outside world and helped them carry on illegal businesses such as drug dealing while they were in custody.

The phones also enabled them to contact prosecution witnesses and interfere with trials.