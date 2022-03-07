Uninsured driver tests positive for cannabis on A11 in west Suffolk

The driver was stopped on the A11 at Barton Mills, near Mildenhall - Credit: NSRAPT

An uninsured driver tested positive for cannabis after being stopped by police on the A11 near Mildenhall.

The driver was stopped yesterday on the road at Barton Mills, the Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) said on Twitter.

An uninsured driver provided a positive @DrugWipeUK for #Cannabis on the #A11 at #BartonMills today. Disappointingly the driver was involved in a Serious Injury RTC a few years ago. Drug driving increases the likelihood of being killed or seriously injured. #FatalFour #1852 #1787 pic.twitter.com/GVc0KflvbT — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) March 6, 2022

In a tweet, NSRAPT revealed the driver had been previously involved in a serious collision.

NSRAPT said: "Drug driving increases the likelihood of being killed or seriously injured."

