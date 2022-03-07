Uninsured driver tests positive for cannabis on A11 in west Suffolk
Published: 9:57 AM March 7, 2022
Updated: 10:34 AM March 7, 2022
- Credit: NSRAPT
An uninsured driver tested positive for cannabis after being stopped by police on the A11 near Mildenhall.
The driver was stopped yesterday on the road at Barton Mills, the Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) said on Twitter.
In a tweet, NSRAPT revealed the driver had been previously involved in a serious collision.
NSRAPT said: "Drug driving increases the likelihood of being killed or seriously injured."
