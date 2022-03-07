News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Uninsured driver tests positive for cannabis on A11 in west Suffolk

Tom Swindles

Published: 9:57 AM March 7, 2022
Updated: 10:34 AM March 7, 2022
The driver was stopped on the A11 at Barton Mills, near Mildenhall - Credit: NSRAPT

An uninsured driver tested positive for cannabis after being stopped by police on the A11 near Mildenhall.

The driver was stopped yesterday on the road at Barton Mills, the Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) said on Twitter.

In a tweet, NSRAPT revealed the driver had been  previously involved in a serious collision.

NSRAPT said: "Drug driving increases the likelihood of being killed or seriously injured."

