East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Drugs and cash seized after car stopped in Suffolk

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 3:00 PM February 28, 2022
Drugs seized by NSRAPT in Newmarket 

Drugs seized by NSRAPT in Newmarket - Credit: NSRAPT

A large amount of drugs and cash have been seized after a driver was stopped in Suffolk.

The motorist was stopped near Newmarket on Sunday night by officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing. 

Police found dozens of small plastic bags of white powder, thought to be drugs, along with a wallet stuffed full of cash. 

The unlicensed motorist was also found with a large amount of cash

The unlicensed motorist was also found with a large amount of cash - Credit: NSRAPT

The driver was arrested, and the drugs and their vehicle were seized by police. Police believe the driver was also uninsured and unlicenced. 

Police also believe they were involved in a theft offence, which occurred two days ago (February 26).

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Constabulary
Newmarket News

