Drugs and cash seized after car stopped in Suffolk

A large amount of drugs and cash have been seized after a driver was stopped in Suffolk.

The motorist was stopped near Newmarket on Sunday night by officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing.

Police found dozens of small plastic bags of white powder, thought to be drugs, along with a wallet stuffed full of cash.

The unlicensed motorist was also found with a large amount of cash - Credit: NSRAPT

The driver was arrested, and the drugs and their vehicle were seized by police. Police believe the driver was also uninsured and unlicenced.

Police also believe they were involved in a theft offence, which occurred two days ago (February 26).

