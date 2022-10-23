Van driver arrested after supply of psychoactive substances found

A driver was arrested in Needham Market after psychoactive substances were found. - Credit: Stowmarket Police

A driver was arrested in the early hours of Saturday morning in Suffolk after their van was stopped and drugs were found.

Stowmarket Police tweeted that a driver was detained in Needham Market for a search under section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

This provides police with the power to search for drugs if they have "reasonable grounds" to suspect unlawful possession, which in this case was "following enquiries and circumstances".

The driver was then arrested for possession with intent to supply after suspected psychoactive substances were found.