News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Van driver arrested after supply of psychoactive substances found

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 8:40 AM October 23, 2022
A driver was arrested in Needham Market after psychoactive substances were found.

A driver was arrested in Needham Market after psychoactive substances were found. - Credit: Stowmarket Police

A driver was arrested in the early hours of Saturday morning in Suffolk after their van was stopped and drugs were found. 

Stowmarket Police tweeted that a driver was detained in Needham Market for a search under section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

This provides police with the power to search for drugs if they have "reasonable grounds" to suspect unlawful possession, which in this case was "following enquiries and circumstances".

The driver was then arrested for possession with intent to supply after suspected psychoactive substances were found. 

Needham Market News

Don't Miss

Kerridges Needham Market from opposite side of the road.

Suffolk car business closes its doors after more than 100 years of trading

Toby Lown

Author Picture Icon
Demolition of the Red House in Thorpeness on the Suffolk coast has begun.

Demolition of clifftop home in Thorpeness begins

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Roads in Haverhill have become flooded after torrential downpours

Flooding

WATCH: Roads in Suffolk town flooded after torrential downpours

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Wes Burns fires Town into a 1-0 lead.

Football | Live

Matchday Recap: How Town's 1-0 win against Derby unfolded

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon