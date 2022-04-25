News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Hall reports damage for third time in two months

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 11:42 AM April 25, 2022
The Bunbury Rooms have had their windows smashed for the first time in six months

The Bunbury Rooms have had their windows smashed for the third time in two months - Credit: Google Maps

A hall in Mildenhall has reported criminal damage for the third time in two months after stones were thrown at a door.

Damage has been caused to the rear of the Bunbury Rooms, off Church Walk, near St Mary's Church between Wednesday, April 20 and Friday, April 22. 

Suffolk police said offenders threw stones at a door, causing the glass inside to become damaged and smashed. 

This is the third time this kind of damage has been caused in the last two months.

Suffolk police would like anyone with information about this incident to contact them quoting crime reference number 37/24010/22.

