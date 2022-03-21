Vandals smash windows and tear wipers off car in Bury St Edmunds

The incident happened in Maltings Way, in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Google Maps

A car has had its wipers torn off and its windows smashed in Bury St Edmunds.

The vehicle was vandalised at some point between 10.30pm on Saturday and 5.50am the following day.

It was parked in Maltings Way at the time of the incident.

Anyone who has information about the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/16634/22.

