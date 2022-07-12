Driver stopped over not taking a break for more than SEVEN hours

A driver was reported after not taking a break from driving for over seven hours - Credit: NSRAPT

A driver was reported for multiple offences after police found they had allegedly not taken a break from driving for over seven hours.

A vehicle towing a black BMW was stopped on Northern Road in Sudbury this morning, July 12.

A tachograph check was carried out and police were able to look at the driving time of the vehicle over the past 29 days.

Vehicle stopped in #Sudbury by #CVU. Previous 29 tachograph records checked.

9 offences found not taking the required 45mins break after 4hrs 30mins driving.

Some periods of driving were as much as 7hrs 25mins without breaks.

Driver reported for offences@PoliceSudbury #PC1787 pic.twitter.com/LtPTbRnscC — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) July 12, 2022

According to Suffolk police, a total of nine alleged offences were found where the driver had not taken a 45-minute break after 4.5 hours of driving.

Some periods of driving were said to be over seven hours long and the driver was then reported for a total of nine offences.



