Driver stopped over not taking a break for more than SEVEN hours

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 1:02 PM July 12, 2022
A driver was reported after not taking a break from driving for over seven hours

A driver was reported after not taking a break from driving for over seven hours - Credit: NSRAPT

A driver was reported for multiple offences after police found they had allegedly not taken a break from driving for over seven hours.

A vehicle towing a black BMW was stopped on Northern Road in Sudbury this morning, July 12.

A tachograph check was carried out and police were able to look at the driving time of the vehicle over the past 29 days.

According to Suffolk police, a total of nine alleged offences were found where the driver had not taken a 45-minute break after 4.5 hours of driving.

Some periods of driving were said to be over seven hours long and the driver was then reported for a total of nine offences.


Suffolk Constabulary
Suffolk Live News
Sudbury News

