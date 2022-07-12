Driver stopped over not taking a break for more than SEVEN hours
Published: 1:02 PM July 12, 2022
- Credit: NSRAPT
A driver was reported for multiple offences after police found they had allegedly not taken a break from driving for over seven hours.
A vehicle towing a black BMW was stopped on Northern Road in Sudbury this morning, July 12.
A tachograph check was carried out and police were able to look at the driving time of the vehicle over the past 29 days.
According to Suffolk police, a total of nine alleged offences were found where the driver had not taken a 45-minute break after 4.5 hours of driving.
Some periods of driving were said to be over seven hours long and the driver was then reported for a total of nine offences.