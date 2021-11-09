Victim's mother thanks detectives who caught child molester

Jason Hill, 28, of Bradfield, Essex, was found guilty of 13 counts of sexual activity with a child - Credit: Archant

The mother of a girl who was sexually abused has thanked Essex Police specialist detectives for jailing the man who did it.

Twenty-eight-year-old Jason Hill, of Bradfield was jailed for six years after admitting 13 counts of sexual activity with a child.

Following Hill's sentence, the victim's mother said: "The impact of this has been so damaging, I can never understand how someone could do this.

“As a mum I have tried my best to support my daughter from the moment I found out and it’s been my job as her mum to protect and support her and be there for her.

“I felt like I’d let her down as a mum as I couldn’t protect her.

You may also want to watch:

“These types of people don’t come with labels on. They are clever, they are calculated and manipulating.

“Please always go with your gut look out for red flags.

“But the support from DC Eden Quinn and her team has been very good. Even at times when things were extremely challenging, they were there to support us as a family.

“From the start up till now they have been great.”

She also urged other victims to go straight to the police.

“Anyone that reads this and that has suffered or is suffering from someone abusing them mentally, physically or sexually must speak to someone!

“Please don’t keep it in, as you will be ok, you will get help and they will be dealt with. The police are so good at helping you get the justice you deserve.

“It must be frightening but you must speak out to protect yourself and others.

“Don’t let anyone try and force your silence as it will never go away.

“Please just contact the police, they will support you and your family."

Investigating officer Detective Eden Quinn, from Essex Police Child Abuse Investigation Team, said: “I want to praise the victim and her family for the incredible courage they have shown.

“It took a huge amount of bravery to come forward and report what had happened.

“She is an incredible young lady.

“Jason Hill is a manipulative sexual predator and tried to minimise his behaviour, shifting blame on the victim.

“This was absolutely abhorrent and I’m pleased his now behind bars.

“I hope this sentencing will help the victim and her family move forward.”



