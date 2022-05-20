Man charged after robbing bookmakers with a knife in Suffolk town

Victor Davis was charged in connection with a robbery at a Ladbrokes in Brandon - Credit: Google Maps

A 40-year-old man has been charged in connection with an armed robbery in Brandon in March.

The incident happened at about 6.30pm on Friday, March 18, at a Ladbrokes in Market Hill.

A man entered the bookmakers armed with a knife and demanded money from the cashier before fleeing the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

On Wednesday, May 18, a 40-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident on suspicion of robbery and was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre.

He was also arrested on suspicion of possession of a knife.

Victor Davis, of Thetford Road, Brandon was then charged with robbery and possession of a knife in a public place.

He was remanded to appear before Suffolk Magistrates Court today, May 20.

