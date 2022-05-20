News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Man charged after robbing bookmakers with a knife in Suffolk town

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 2:49 PM May 20, 2022
A man attempted a robbery at a Ladbrokes in Market Hill in Brandon

Victor Davis was charged in connection with a robbery at a Ladbrokes in Brandon - Credit: Google Maps

A 40-year-old man has been charged in connection with an armed robbery in Brandon in March.

The incident happened at about 6.30pm on Friday, March 18, at a Ladbrokes in Market Hill. 

A man entered the bookmakers armed with a knife and demanded money from the cashier before fleeing the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

On Wednesday, May 18, a 40-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident on suspicion of robbery and was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre.

He was also arrested on suspicion of possession of a knife.

Victor Davis, of Thetford Road, Brandon was then charged with robbery and possession of a knife in a public place.

He was remanded to appear before Suffolk Magistrates Court today, May 20.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county. 

Suffolk Constabulary
Suffolk Live News
Brandon News

Don't Miss

The air ambulance was called to the A12 outside Colchester after the crash

A12 | Updated

A12 reopens after air ambulance called to three-lorry crash

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Wantisden Park

Holiday Destinations

Suffolk campsite named among the best in the UK by the Guardian

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
Thunderstorms could bring localised flooding to the region (stock image). Picture: JASON ALEXANDER

Suffolk Live News

Weather warning for Suffolk as thunderstorms expected to affect travel

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Ermine moth caterpillars spotted between Chedgrave and Thurton

Updated

'Like a Halloween scene' - huge caterpillar webs engulf hedges

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon