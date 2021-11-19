News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
WATCH: Widow's emotional plea for help in tracing Simon Dobbin's attackers

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 3:09 PM November 19, 2021
Simon Dobbin (inset) died after being attacked following a football match in Southend in 2015

Simon Dobbin (inset) died after being attacked following a football match in Southend in 2015 - Credit: Essex Police/Family handout

The widow of Suffolk football fan Simon Dobbin has issued an emotional plea after police put up a £20,000 reward for new information into his death.

Nicole Dobbin spoke at an Essex Police press conference earlier this week, where she said "beautiful memories" had been taken away after the death of her husband.

Mr Dobbin, who lived in Mildenhall, was attacked on his way home from watching Cambridge United against Southend United on March 21, 2015.

He was set up as he walked to the railway station after the game and was left unable to walk or talk.

Mr Dobbin died at his home, aged 48, on October 21 last year, with a post-mortem examination linking the attack with his death.

Thirteen men have already been convicted in 2017 for their involvement in the attack, with 12 of them  handed jail terms totalling more than 42 years. 

Police have put up a £20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person, or people, directly responsible for his death.

Essex Police
Essex
Mildenhall News

