More police on streets after spate of Sudbury burglaries
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
More police will be on the streets of Sudbury following a spate of burglaries around the town.
Eight burglaries have taken place in Sudbury and the surrounding villages over recent weeks.
Several properties in the Park Road area and surrounding streets were targeted between Sunday February 21 and Monday March 8.
Acting Inspector Matt Gilbert, from Haverhill and Sudbury Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: "We are putting additional resources in those key areas of Sudbury where our officers are required and they are conducting patrols in the area, conducting reassurance activity by engaging with residents.
"Meanwhile, officers from CID continue to conduct enquiries into the burglaries as a priority as we are determined to identify the people responsible.
You may also want to watch:
"We acknowledge that burglary can have a devastating impact for the victims concerned and we urge residents to do all we can to prevent being a victim — this includes actively encouraging residents to invest in enhanced security measures, especially modern technological solutions such as CCTV, doorbell cameras and alarms.
"Residents should also consider crime prevention measures as opportunist thieves are often looking out for lapses in security — such as doors and windows left open or property left on display in vehicles.
Most Read
- 1 Bin man suffers life-changing injuries in bin lorry crash in Kesgrave
- 2 Dog dies from poisoning after getting 'treats' from elderly man
- 3 'I thought we played well in a weird sort of way' - Cook on Town's 1-1 draw with Lincoln
- 4 Matchday Recap: Town earn point as Wilson heads home for Cook's men
- 5 Villagers left frightened after thief entered cars at night
- 6 Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 1-1 home draw with Lincoln City
- 7 Bitter debate rages over use of farmland for campsite
- 8 Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 1-1 draw with Lincoln City
- 9 Ipswich Town 1-1 Lincoln City: Wilson earns Blues a point in Cook's first home game
- 10 Zoo worker who lost eye in 90mph crash with cow is suing for £200k
"This is especially true as the days get milder to ensure windows and doors are kept locked and outbuildings left secure.”
Officers asked anyone who saw suspicious activity to call 999.