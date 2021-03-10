More police on streets after spate of Sudbury burglaries

Published: 5:49 PM March 10, 2021

Police have asked Sudbury residents to be vigilant following a spate of burglaries in the town - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

More police will be on the streets of Sudbury following a spate of burglaries around the town.

Eight burglaries have taken place in Sudbury and the surrounding villages over recent weeks.

Several properties in the Park Road area and surrounding streets were targeted between Sunday February 21 and Monday March 8.

Acting Inspector Matt Gilbert, from Haverhill and Sudbury Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: "We are putting additional resources in those key areas of Sudbury where our officers are required and they are conducting patrols in the area, conducting reassurance activity by engaging with residents.

"Meanwhile, officers from CID continue to conduct enquiries into the burglaries as a priority as we are determined to identify the people responsible.

"We acknowledge that burglary can have a devastating impact for the victims concerned and we urge residents to do all we can to prevent being a victim — this includes actively encouraging residents to invest in enhanced security measures, especially modern technological solutions such as CCTV, doorbell cameras and alarms.

"Residents should also consider crime prevention measures as opportunist thieves are often looking out for lapses in security — such as doors and windows left open or property left on display in vehicles.

"This is especially true as the days get milder to ensure windows and doors are kept locked and outbuildings left secure.”

Officers asked anyone who saw suspicious activity to call 999.