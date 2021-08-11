News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Driver faces jail for lying to police about lamppost crash

Author Picture Icon

Tom Potter

Published: 1:41 PM August 11, 2021   
Bronnagh Brannigan was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Vishanu Bhaskaran appeared at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A driver has been told he faces an "almost inevitable" jail sentence for perverting the course of justice by falsely reporting his vehicle stolen after crashing it into a lamppost. 

Vishanu Bhaskaran appeared at Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on Wednesday afternoon.

The 42-year-old, of Mill Road, Colchester, pleaded guilty to committing an act, or series of acts, with intent to pervert the course of public justice.

The court heard that Bhaskaran falsely reported his vehicle stolen after crashing it into a lamppost, in Colchester, on August 4 last year.

Sasha Bailey, representing Bhaskaran, asked Judge David Pugh to adjourn sentencing for the probation service to provide an update on his progress serving a community sentence.

She said there had been a significant improvement in his situation as a consequence of the order imposed by magistrates in March

Judge Pugh told Bhaskaran his conviction would "almost inevitably" result in immediate custody. 

Most Read

  1. 1 James Hazell hits out at BBC after leaving Radio Suffolk
  2. 2 Matchday Recap: Town can't find equaliser as Blues exit cup
  3. 3 'He will never leave us' - Tributes to Freddie, 5
  1. 4 Robber armed with gun raids McColl's store and steals 'quantity of cash'
  2. 5 Former Blues coach is surprise front runner for MK Dons post
  3. 6 Lorry overturns and spills 20 tonnes of soil after crash in Sudbury
  4. 7 Ipswich Town 0-1 Newport County: Youngsters impress but Blues exit at first hurdle
  5. 8 Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's cup exit to Newport
  6. 9 WATCH! Biggest regret? 'Going to Ipswich'... Roy Keane, 50 today!
  7. 10 How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 1-0 loss to Newport

He adjourned sentencing and released Bhaskaran on unconditional bail until next Friday, August 20.

Colchester News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A person walks their dog on the A14

Motorists stuck on A14 after Orwell Bridge closure 'started walking dogs'

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Town have signed former West Brom winger Kyle Edwards.

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Town sign winger Kyle Edwards

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
A woman has died following a crash on the A12 at Stratford St Mary

Suffolk Live

'Loving partner, daughter and sister' named after fatal A12 crash

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
The Red Arrows are set to travel over Suffolk on Sunday evening. They are pictured here at a previous Clacton Airshow

Suffolk Live | Video

Red Arrows due to fly over Suffolk again tonight

Judy Rimmer

Author Picture Icon