Driver faces jail for lying to police about lamppost crash

Published: 1:41 PM August 11, 2021

A driver has been told he faces an "almost inevitable" jail sentence for perverting the course of justice by falsely reporting his vehicle stolen after crashing it into a lamppost.

Vishanu Bhaskaran appeared at Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on Wednesday afternoon.

The 42-year-old, of Mill Road, Colchester, pleaded guilty to committing an act, or series of acts, with intent to pervert the course of public justice.

The court heard that Bhaskaran falsely reported his vehicle stolen after crashing it into a lamppost, in Colchester, on August 4 last year.

Sasha Bailey, representing Bhaskaran, asked Judge David Pugh to adjourn sentencing for the probation service to provide an update on his progress serving a community sentence.

She said there had been a significant improvement in his situation as a consequence of the order imposed by magistrates in March

Judge Pugh told Bhaskaran his conviction would "almost inevitably" result in immediate custody.

He adjourned sentencing and released Bhaskaran on unconditional bail until next Friday, August 20.