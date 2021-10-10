Volkswagen Golf stolen from driveway of home

Published: 1:25 PM October 10, 2021

The Volkswagen Golf was seen driving in the direction of Panfield Road (file photo) - Credit: IAN BURT

A Volkswagen Golf has been stolen from the driveway of a home in a village near Braintree.

It was taken from an address in Kynaston Road, Panfield at around 3pm on Friday, Essex Police said.

The white car was last seen travelling in the direction of Panfield Road.

The suspects believed to have taken the Golf were described as three white men, all aged about 20, around 5ft 8ins tall and of slim build.

One wore a black hoodie and black jogging bottoms, while the second wore a light blue surgical face mask, grey jogging bottoms, hoodie, black baseball cap and black and red gloves.

The third wore a black surgical face mask, dark clothing and a black baseball cap.

Any witnesses to the theft and anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage of the area is asked to contact Braintree CID, quoting crime reference number 42/223132/21.

