News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Dog spotted worrying sheep near Walberswick

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 11:26 AM November 9, 2021
The number of reported rape cases in Suffolk has risen by 40% in Suffolk, according to the latest Ho

Police are appealing for witnesses to a sheep worrying incident in Walberswick

Police are appealing for information after a large dog was spotted chasing a flock of sheep in a field near Walberswick.

The incident occurred at 3.30pm on Saturday, November 6, at about 3.30pm in a field near the B1387. 

The dog, which did not have an owner with it, has dark fur and was wearing a thick red woven collar and tags.

Officers want to speak with anyone who knows the dog, or who has any information regarding its owner.  

Anyone with any information or who saw the incident should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number: 37/62664/21.

You may also want to watch:

Walberswick News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Indie rock band Razorlight playing to the audience at Heveningham Hall fireworks

Updated

Heveningham Hall fireworks display organisers apologise after 'chaos'

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Lee Evans is fouled by Benny Couto.

Ipswich Town FA Cup | Live

Matchday Recap: Walton penalty save keeps Town in FA Cup

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Bruce Kerr, Suffolk Show Director with Her Majesty The Queen's Suffolk Punch, Whitton Poppy at Easto

The Queen

'An amazing horse': Queen's Suffolk Punch put to sleep after injury

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
A Covid vaccination being given in Lavenham

Coronavirus

Covid booster rules change on Monday: All you need to know

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon