Dog spotted worrying sheep near Walberswick

Police are appealing for witnesses to a sheep worrying incident in Walberswick

Police are appealing for information after a large dog was spotted chasing a flock of sheep in a field near Walberswick.

The incident occurred at 3.30pm on Saturday, November 6, at about 3.30pm in a field near the B1387.

The dog, which did not have an owner with it, has dark fur and was wearing a thick red woven collar and tags.

Officers want to speak with anyone who knows the dog, or who has any information regarding its owner.

Anyone with any information or who saw the incident should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number: 37/62664/21.