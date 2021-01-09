Men pose as police officers and handcuff victim in robbery

Published: 10:43 AM January 9, 2021

Two men posed of police officers to steal a number of items from a man in Walton-on-the-Naze. - Credit: Archant

Two men posed as police officers and handcuffed a victim before stealing a Rolex watch, money and car keys.

Essex Police are appealing for information about the incident which took place in Woodberry Way, Walton-on-the-Naze, at around 3.45pm on Friday, January 8.

It was reported that two men, described as wearing police uniform, approached a man as he was getting out of his car in the street.

It is believed that the men asked him if he had any money, put him in handcuffs and then stole items including car keys and a Rolex watch, from inside his address.

The first man is described as being of mixed heritage, 6ft 1ins or 6ft 2ins in height, of athletic build, in his 30s, and had stubble.

The second man is described as white, in his 50s or 60s, 5ft 8ins tall, of average build and with mousey-brown coloured hair.

They were both described as wearing black trousers, black t-shirts, and black body armour with ‘Police’ insignia on.

Essex Police have asked anyone who has any information about the incident to get in touch on 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/4530/21.

They advise that officers will always carry ID - so if anyone is approached by someone claiming to be an officer and want to verify they are legitimate, please ask for that ID.

Anyone still not satisfied with the identity of the officer is asked to call 101 to verify the officer’s identification.

Police officers will also not approach members of the public asking if they have any money.