Wanted men located by police

Published: 2:09 PM April 23, 2021 Updated: 2:46 PM April 23, 2021

Two wanted men by police have been located - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Two men wanted by police in connection with separate offences have been located.

Henry Smith, 26, from Great Cornard, who was wanted in connection with burglary offences, was arrested yesterday.

Officers arrested Smith around 11.45pm in Sudbury and he was taken to Bury St Edmunds police investigation centre for questioning, where he currently remains.

Meanwhile, a man wanted in connection with burglary, assault and public order offences has also been arrested.

Levi Kerry, who has links to Beck Row and Newmarket, was located in the Red Lodge area on April 11.

He has since been bailed pending further enquiries.