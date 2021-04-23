News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Wanted men located by police

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 2:09 PM April 23, 2021    Updated: 2:46 PM April 23, 2021
Former Suffolk police officer Daniel Jackson would have been sacked if he hadn't resigned. Stock Pic

Two wanted men by police have been located - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Two men wanted by police in connection with separate offences have been located. 

Henry Smith, 26, from Great Cornard, who was wanted in connection with burglary offences, was arrested yesterday. 

Officers arrested Smith around 11.45pm in Sudbury and he was taken to Bury St Edmunds police investigation centre for questioning, where he currently remains. 

Meanwhile, a man wanted in connection with burglary, assault and public order offences has also been arrested. 

Levi Kerry, who has links to Beck Row and Newmarket, was located in the Red Lodge area on April 11. 

He has since been bailed pending further enquiries.

Most Read

  1. 1 Lorry driver hailed as hero after truck crushed in port accident
  2. 2 Woodbridge bar owner to fight £1,000 fine for Covid rule breach
  3. 3 Former Town defender could be in the frame to become Cook's No.2 after Richardson blow
  1. 4 Cage fighter Alex Reid jailed after OUR story exposes lie in insurance claim
  2. 5 A12 closed following serious collision
  3. 6 Missing dad wanted in connection with assault which happened day before he disappeared
  4. 7 Plans to create 'Suffolk Silicon Fen' killed by market forces
  5. 8 Family's tribute to 'always smiling' Jack after tragic death aged 27
  6. 9 Air ambulance called to medical emergency
  7. 10 Man taken to hospital after 40ft container drops on lorry cab
West Suffolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The pumps are now out of order at Gulf Lady Lane Petrol Station in Hadleigh

Customers help man seriously injured in fire at Hadleigh petrol station

Johnny Griffith and Charlotte McLaughlin

person
A DHL delivery van appears to drive around planters designed to close Jovian Way, Ipswich to traffic

DHL driver apologises after 'dangerous' driving in Ipswich rat-run

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon
A fire took place at Gulf Lady Lane Petrol Station in Hadleigh 

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service

Man left with serious burns after fire at Hadleigh petrol station

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Alan Judge celebrates after scoring Towns second goal to take them 2-0 up against Bristol Rovers.

Football | Video

'Nothing surprises me anymore' - Judge on Town departure

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon