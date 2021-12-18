News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Rogue traders cash in on latest trend with fake toys

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 12:00 PM December 18, 2021
Xmas presents stacked under tree

Suffolk Trading Standards has warned parents over buying counterfeit toys - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Parents should not be tempted into buying dangerous counterfeit versions of the most sought-after toy for their children this Christmas, Suffolk Trading Standards has warned. 

The organisation said parents who feel pressured into purchasing the year's must-have toy due to stretched budgets or unavailability may turn to fake models online. 

This is where rogue traders take advantage and cash in on the latest craze, trading standards said. 

"Fake and copy-cat toys are not only a challenge for the reputable toy sector but can endanger children’s safety," a spokesman for Suffolk Trading Standards said. 

"Toys are subject to stringent regulations in order to ensure they are safe for children.

"Tests on toys seized by trading standards in the past have revealed harmful levels of toxic chemicals, choking and strangulation hazard.

"Electrical products seized have been found to pose a risk of fire or serious electric shock."

Trading standards advised parents to be cautious and follow this advice:    
 

  • Always read the warnings and instructions - Toys must be clearly marked with age restrictions, which are based on risks such as choking hazards. Always follow the age recommendations
  • Consider special needs - Children with special needs might be more vulnerable, so keep this in mind when shopping
  • Avoid toys with small parts - They can be a choking hazard
  • Look out for strangulation hazards - Loose ribbons on toys and costumes can pose risks to young children.
  • Check the toys are for kids - Magnets can look like toys. Keep them away from children
  • Compare the sellers - Bargains may be too good to be true. Compare the toy’s price with other sellers. If it’s a fraction of the cost, it’s likely to be counterfeit
  • Check for button batteries - Ensure that any button batteries in a toy are safely behind a screwed down flap
  • Check for product recalls - See if the toy you’re buying has been recalled here
  • Check before you wrap - Toys must be clearly marked with age restrictions, which are based on risks such as choking hazards. Always follow the age recommendations

 
Anyone who comes across a toy that is believed to be dangerous or counterfeit can report it to Suffolk Trading Standards via 0808 223 1133.

Most Read

  1. 1 Mapped: Where the Omicron cases have been identified in Suffolk
  2. 2 Ambulance staff Christmas party leads to Covid outbreak
  3. 3 Historic Suffolk village calls for lorry ban
  1. 4 Mum and two children escape unhurt after rock smashes car windscreen
  2. 5 Two Suffolk care homes deemed 'inadequate'
  3. 6 'It's a coup' - McGreal on McKenna appointment
  4. 7 What can fans expect from 'schoolmaster' McKenna? The view from Man Utd
  5. 8 Hundreds of people sign petition against A14 service station
  6. 9 Who is Kieran McKenna? A look at Ipswich Town's new manager
  7. 10 Man pleads guilty to burglary of popular Suffolk farm café
Christmas
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Manchester United Assistant Coach Kieran McKenna

Kieran McKenna set to be named new Ipswich Town manager

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Emergency services are currently at the scene of an incident in Ipswich town centre

Updated

Woman taken to hospital after reports of person in the water

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Manchester United assistant manager Kieran McKenna before the Premier League match at the Etihad Sta

Football | Opinion

Great move or a big risk? What Town fans are saying about Kieran McKenna

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon
A Colchester pub has had its alcohol licence stripped after six people were arrested for drug offences 

Essex Police

Six arrested and pub stripped of licence after police crackdown

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon