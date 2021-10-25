Warning over latest DVLA text scam

Published: 11:30 AM October 25, 2021

People in Suffolk are being warned over the latest batch of scam text messages where fraudsters are purporting to be from the DVLA.

The texts are sent by criminals who provide links to fake websites they have created, Suffolk Trading Standards warned.

The fake websites look similar to the DVLA website, with the same branding, layout and font choices, the organisation said.

Rolling statistics from Action Fraud over the past 13 months revealed fraud and cyber crime has cost the county £17.6million.

A spokesman for Suffolk Trading Standards said: "If you receive what you think is a fake message, forward the text message, including the phone number or company name, to 7726.

"It won’t cost you anything and it means your phone provider can investigate the sender.

"Report all scams to us via Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 0808 223 1133."

Anyone who thinks they may have provided scammers with any financial details should contact their bank immediately.